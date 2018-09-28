After a week of suspense, Jacqueline Ramirez and JaShawn Coulibaly were crowned Righetti High School homecoming queen and king, respectively, during Friday night's game against Paso Robles High School.
The Warriors football team made it an even happier night for Righetti as they defeated the visiting Bearcats 52-20.
Students Jeremiah Anderson, Zacheriah Leeds, Francisco Valenzuela Lopez, Jillian Bernal, Samantha Lopez, Andreya Pineda and Sophia Wolff joined Ramirez and Coulibaly on the homecoming court.
The full court will make their debut during Saturday night's Secret Garden-themed homecoming dance.
In anticipation of Friday's homecoming game, the school hosted a week of dress-up days to build morale and school spirit.
Students on Monday celebrated the ’90s by dressing up for Plaid Day. U.S. patriotism took center stage Tuesday on U.S.A. Day.
High fashion and runway looks dominated Wednesday's Red Carpet Day, while matching clothes was the focus of Thursday's Dynamic Duo Day.
Students marked White Out Day on Friday, donning white clothes in anticipation of the big game. Organizers handed out white pompoms to students at the pregame tailgate party.
"We had a rally today and it was really good," said Director of Student Activities Kelley DeBernardi. "Everyone was very energetic and high-spirited."