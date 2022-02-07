The public will have one final opportunity on Tuesday to give their input about a final map layout as the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District transitions to by-trustee area elections.
The meeting will be held virtually, with a closed session beginning at 5 p.m. and the public session beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In April, 2018, the school board adopted a resolution to transition to by-trustee elections in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.
The current at-large system gives voters the ability to vote on all members, while the by-trustee system will allow voters to only vote on candidates who live in their district.
Switching to such a system requires officials to create a map separating the district into five areas based on various demographic characteristics. In future elections, each area will elect their own representative from that area rather than an at-large vote.
The SMJUHSD legal team and demographer have reviewed the multiple map proposals, ensuring they meet legal requirements and are based on the 2020 census. Each proposal can be found online.
This is the sixth opportunity the public has had to give input to the district board about redistricting, beginning with the initial informational presentations on Sept. 14, 2021.
Tuesday's school board meeting can be viewed virtually on the district's YouTube channel. Members of the public should send their comments by email to SMJUHSD-Public-Comment@smjuhsd.org before the meeting, or call in during the meeting at 805-922-4573.
For more information, visit http://www.smjuhsd.k12.ca.us/.