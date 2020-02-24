Public can join water board on tour of Cal Poly Swanton Pacific Ranch in March

Members of the public can join the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board on a tour of Cal Poly’s Swanton Pacific Ranch on Thursday, March 6, but space is limited, transportation won’t be provided and advance signups are required.

The informational tour starting at 9 a.m. will take up the first day of the water board’s two-day meeting in Watsonville, with the second day session set for 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers on the fourth floor at 275 Main St.

Swanton Pacific Ranch, located at Davenport in coastal Santa Cruz County, encompasses a redwood forest, riverine ecosystems and coastal grasslands overlooking Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean and is rarely open to the public.

The 3,200-acre ranch is used for education and research by Cal Poly undergraduate and graduate students and faculty, produces certified natural beef and you-pick certified organic apples and hosts professional meetings, workshops and Cal Poly Natural Resource Management Department courses.

Joining the tour is free, but reservations must be made by noon Monday, March 2, by emailing Tammie Olson, clerk to the board, at Tammie.Olson@waterboards.ca.gov.