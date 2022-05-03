More than 400 seniors in Pioneer Valley High School's graduating class were honored for their commitment to attend university, junior college, the military and trade school in a ceremony on the school's campus Tuesday.
The students were grouped in the gym by where they intended to go, including those planning to attend California State or University of California schools, military and trade schools, and more than 200 students headed for Hancock College.
"It's a celebration for the kids to let them know we are pushing them on but supporting them in the process," Principal Shanda Herrera said.
The break from classes and chance to mark their achievements meant a lot to the students.
"It feels really good to celebrate," said Precious Subia, who will attend Hancock College to study sociology. "After all your hard work over the years, and to finally get what you're working towards, it’s nice."
The event included cake, cookies and T-shirt giveaways. As part of the ceremony, the students took a pledge to "be the best me they could be," with some signing letters of intent.
"We have the students sign the document, because it's really about the symbolism. We want them to do something and be productive in the future," Herrera said. "We want to support them in whatever they are doing for their future, whether it's Hancock or military."
Many of the students are taking advantage of the Hancock Promise, which provides a free year's tuition to local high school graduates.
"Not everyone around here goes to college. They want us to work mostly, but I want to study," said Sebastian Santos, who plans on enrolling at Hancock. "I want to be an orthodontist; school is really important."
Pioneer Valley ranked third in the state, based on senior class size, for students signing up for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and California Dream Act submissions.
"I'm proud of our students. They really been “overcomers,” when you think about the past two years with COVID," Herrera said. "For them to come back strong and show their commitment to bettering their lives, it's wonderful. We just make sure they have the resources, but they are the ones who come and use them."
Throughout the ceremony and cake afterward, students were joined by counselors, teachers and other staff to celebrate their milestone.
"They want us to succeed here," Santos said. "They aren't focused on themselves but, rather, what you are going to accomplish. They really take their time and help you along the way."