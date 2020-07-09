Portable classrooms assembled at Nightingale School in Orcutt
Getting ready for Orcutt students

Portable classrooms assembled at Nightingale School in Orcutt

  Updated

Workers used a 140-ton crane to lift sections of portable classrooms onto foundations Thursday at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt.

Nine segments will form several classrooms that can be finished and ready for students by the beginning of the school year — as early as September, according to Roland Holliday of OST Trucks and Cranes in Ventura.

Holliday said the buildings were constructed in Manteca by American Modular Systems Buildings.

Nightingale School is the fifth Orcutt Union School District campus to get new portable classrooms installed recently, according to Holliday.

