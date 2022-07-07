The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department was recently named the Outstanding Large Agriculture Program in the state for the first time in the school's history.
The award was given to the school by the California Agriculture Teacher's Association during its annual conference, held in late June at Cal Poly.
"We continue to strive to be the best youth organization that we can provide for our community, and we look forward to continuing the successful traditions we have built for [Future Farmers of America] and agriculture education on our campus," said Marcie Guerra, FFA advisor and teacher.
In April, the department won the award for the South Coast Region, which stretches from San Jose to Los Angeles, making them a finalist for the state award. That award was given by the state FFA president, who happened to be an alumnus.
"It was incredibly fitting that the award was granted to us by our previous student Marc Cabeliza, who has served as the California State FFA president this year," Guerra said at the time. "The ag teachers at Pioneer Valley are so proud of the hard work our students have put in, especially in a time when many of our activities were forced to go virtual. The students preserved and carried the momentum as we reopened our school and got back to in-person events and conferences this year. We, as ag teachers, push our students to challenge themselves and open up to the opportunities this organization can offer them."
The program at Pioneer Valley offers students five career pathways whose curriculum is approved by both the UC and CSU school systems, and each student is involved with the FFA through their supervised agricultural experience projects.
As part of the program students can earn college credits or professional certification from Hancock College.
"We have students with small plant SAE projects, ag mechanics students build furniture, farm equipment, BBQ pits, and we have many students raise livestock," said Guerra. "We are fortunate to have many students work in agriculture production as paid placement SAEs. In 2021, our students invested nearly 44,000 hours and a total asset value of over $900,000 in their SAE projects."
According to Guerra, leadership is also an important component of the school's agriculture program. Each year many of the participating students attend leadership conferences, participate in speaking and agricultural judging competitions throughout the state, and hold leadership positions throughout the FFA, including Cabeliza.
"The success of the Pioneer Valley FFA leadership component is evident through the many accolades earned in 2021 alone; including a State Champion soils judging team, two sectional officers, two regional officers, one state officer, two state proficiency award winners, and 31 State Degree recipients," said Guerra.
Pioneer Valley is the third Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school to win the award. Both Righetti and Santa Maria High Schools have been recipients, with SMHS last winning in 2020.
SMJUHSD has won several FFA and Ag awards this year besides outstanding large program. Marcie's brother-in-law Miguel Guerra, who teaches at Righetti, was given the Golden Owl Award for best Ag teacher in the state and Righetti's poultry judging team was crowned state champion, among several other awards.