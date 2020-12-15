Pioneer Valley holiday lights event draws 300 cars on Saturday

Pioneer Valley High School student leaders ignited the holiday spirit on Saturday with a holiday lights drive-through event that drew over 300 cars, according to a Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman.

The event was held on campus, with themed light displays set up by various student clubs and organizations, Klein said.

Displays included a "Home Alone" theme by the K-Pop Club, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" organized by the high school FFA chapter, a "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" display from the student council, and many more, according to Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera.

“This was so fun,’’ Herrera said. “Seeing all of the lights and decorated trees brought smiles to so many people."

Students were present at the event to spread the cheer, hand out candy canes and make sure everything went smoothly.

“Our community really came together to help make the holidays better for those who have had a difficult time,’’ Student Council Outreach Team Leader Rachel Ramos said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.