You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pioneer Valley holiday lights event draws 300 cars on Saturday

Pioneer Valley holiday lights event draws 300 cars on Saturday

Pioneer Valley High School student leaders ignited the holiday spirit on Saturday with a holiday lights drive-through event that drew over 300 cars, according to a Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman.

The event was held on campus, with themed light displays set up by various student clubs and organizations, Klein said.

Displays included a "Home Alone" theme by the K-Pop Club, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" organized by the high school FFA chapter, a "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" display from the student council, and many more, according to Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera.

“This was so fun,’’ Herrera said. “Seeing all of the lights and decorated trees brought smiles to so many people." 

Students were present at the event to spread the cheer, hand out candy canes and make sure everything went smoothly.

“Our community really came together to help make the holidays better for those who have had a difficult time,’’ Student Council Outreach Team Leader Rachel Ramos said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Santa Maria High School holds food distributions for families in need
Education

Santa Maria High School holds food distributions for families in need

  • Updated

Santa Maria High School families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic received turkeys and other food donations during two distribution events this past week. On Wednesday, 75 student families in the Santa Maria Future Farmers of America Chapter were gifted with a free turkey for the upcoming holidays during a drive-through event.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News