The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department was recently named outstanding agricultural program for the South Coast Region, which stretches from San Jose to Los Angeles.
The award was presented at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on April 3.
"It was incredibly fitting that the award was granted to us by our previous student Marc Cabeliza, who has served as the California State FFA president this year," said Marcie Guerra, PVHS agriculture teacher. "The ag teachers at Pioneer Valley are so proud of the hard work our students have put in, especially in a time when many of our activities were forced to go virtual. The students preserved and carried the momentum as we reopened our school and got back to in-person events and conferences this year. We, as ag teachers, push our students to challenge themselves and open up to the opportunities this organization can offer them."
Pioneer Valley's Agriculture Department will compete against five other regional winners across the state for best overall department. The winner will be honored during the annual California Ag Teachers Association Annual Conference at Cal Poly from June 19 to 23.