Pioneer Valley High School culinary arts students mastered Olive Garden's fettuccine alfredo and breadsticks with just a little help from general manager Leonard Rodriguez.
Rodriguez recently brought some of the restaurant's "secret ingredients" to the classroom kitchen, teaching the students how to perfect the sauce to the Olive Garden standards.
"It was a cool experience to learn a recipe from an established restaurant like Olive Garden," said junior Nate Magni.
Once the students' sauces were complete, Rodriguez tasted and selected a winner from each class period based on which was most similar to the Olive Garden taste, texture and consistency. He also discussed the importance of recipe accuracy and consistency, and the cost of waste for the restaurant.
"It was a good learning experience to have Leonard from Olive Garden," said junior Naomi Navarro. "He shared his personal experiences and knowledge with us from the business. The fettuccine alfredo was so delicious and it tasted just like Olive Garden."
The restaurant is one of roughly 25 industry partners with PVHS and has been for several years, providing hands-on experience and tours of the restaurant.
"We are very fortunate to have Olive Garden as an industry partner," said Jenn Montanez, culinary arts, and family and consumer science teacher. "The students really enjoyed this opportunity to meet with Leonard and make an Olive Garden recipe."
Culinary arts is just one of about 40 Career Technical Education pathways offered through the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.