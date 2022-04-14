Students from Pioneer Valley High School's Apparel, Construction and Design Program displayed handmade garments during a recent "upcycled" fashion show at Hancock College.
The fashion show was part of Hancock College's Career Exploration Day on April 1, when more than 1,500 high school students were on campus to hear from local businesses. The Pioneer Valley students' work featured dresses, a floor-length coat, pajama pants and tote bags.
"Seeing my dress displayed on a hanger is one thing, but watching it come to life on the runway is another. Being a first-time sewer [seamstress], I never imagined this to be possible," said senior Stephanie Aparicio. "Thanks to the guidance from my teacher Melissa Diaz and the acceptance from the fashion department at Allan Hancock College, it became a reality. It was truly an amazing event."
Students who participate in Pioneer Valley's Apparel, Construction and Design Program are concurrently enrolled in Fashion 110 at Hancock, earning college credits while working on Pioneer Valley's campus.
"I have been so proud of my students' commitment and hard work this year. The Hancock fashion show was the perfect opportunity to show off their beautiful projects," Diaz said. "The best part for me was getting to see the sense of pride in my students. I look forward to continuing the partnership with Hancock through concurrent enrollment and future fashion shows."
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has about 17 concurrent courses with Hancock, according to Paul Robinson, director of SMJUSHD career technical education.