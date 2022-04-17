The Pioneer Valley High School Student Council was given the Outstanding Leadership Program Award from the California Association of Student Leaders for its on-campus activities and traditions during the 2021-22 school year.
The recognition was announced at the three-day CASL statewide conference, held at the Ontario Convention Center, from April 2-4.
"Being able to accept our school's OLPA was a heartwarming experience and great honor. I was so happy to see the Pioneer Valley Student Council recognized for the dedication, creativity and kindness we pour into what we do on our campus," said Kendall Courtright, Associated Student Body president-elect for 2022-23. "CASL's environment is so uplifting and welcoming to all young student leaders, so having the privilege of getting up on that stage in front of delegates from all over California to represent Pioneer Valley was so exciting."
At the conference, students spent their time discussing and sharing ideas about how to create more involvement and inclusion at their schools. They attended workshops that included topics like "Finding Your Communication Weaknesses," and "How to Control a Busy Schedule." More than 20 students from Pioneer Valley were able to attend.
"The CASL conference was an amazing opportunity that I am beyond grateful to be able to experience. I loved having the opportunity to meet new amazing people and connect with them," said Espi Hurtado, freshman class secretary. "This experience was unforgettable, and I can't wait for next year's conference."