Makai Copado, an incoming senior at Pioneer Valley High School, has been selected to sign the national anthem at the California Mid-State Fair on Monday.
Copado will sing the anthem to open the Live to Rock Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center's Chumash Grandstand Arena. Copado's anthem will kick off the concert for '80s rock staples Skid Row and Warrant, with special guests Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged.
"I am super excited to be able to participate in such an exciting event. This is a very big accomplishment for me and I couldn't be more ecstatic," Copado said. "I had seen a post on Instagram about how spots were open for local singers and I decided that it would be a great opportunity for me to audition, so I sent in a video."