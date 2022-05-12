Over 500 students and their parents attended Pioneer Valley High School's Future Panther Night on May 4 for a glimpse of what to expect for incoming freshman.
The event was organized by the Pioneer Valley student council, and was designed to highlight academic, club, athletic and other student opportunities.
"I loved seeing all the future Panthers experience what it's like to walk around our campus, see what Pioneer Valley has to offer and be able to start thinking about what they'd want to do once they get here," said Pioneer Valley student Kendall Courtright. "I think this was a great introduction to PV for the incoming freshman since they'll now be able to have a better sense of the familiarity when they attend school there this upcoming August."
The crowd enjoyed performances by the band, members of the musical "Grease," the color guard and cheer team.
"It is exciting to see students interested in classes, clubs and extracurriculars," said teacher Morgan Humpries. "I was asked by many future Panthers and their parents how to sign up so they could be involved, which makes me very optimistic and excited for next school year."