Several Pioneer Valley High School students recently passed their American Medical Certification Association accreditation exam.
Saving the students thousands of dollars, the school's Career Technical Education program positioned them for jobs right after high school, according to Donna Barata, PVHS medical assisting and medical careers teacher.
"I am beyond ecstatic to be a certified medical assistant," said senior Fatima Rodriguez. "I felt a huge wave of relief wash over me as soon as I bubbled in my last answer. I studied so hard for so long that when I found out I passed, I internally screamed and felt immensely proud of myself. I'm grateful that I was able to complete this class and certification at no cost knowing I wouldn't have gone for it if I had to cover everything out of pocket. It was a lot of pressure being the first class to take the AMCA at the school's expense, but I'm glad I was able to pass and hopefully leave a positive footprint for future classes."
Certified medical assistants provide physician support services, ensuring health-care facilities run smoothly. They are responsible for administrative and clinical tasks, ranging from assisting with minor surgeries to maintaining patient records.
"I am grateful that PVHS gave me the opportunity to take the AMCA medical assistant exam at no cost," said senior Joana Chavez. "All the studying paid off and, personally, passing this certification exam is the beginning of the pathway towards my dream career in the medical field."
A one-year certification program typically costs $2,500 to $10,000 in California, but the students were able to attain certification with no out-of-pocket expenses. According a Barata, the average salary for a certified medical assistant is $42,000 a year.
"We are very proud that these students will be able to get a higher-paying job directly after high school," Barata said. "Some nursing programs will move applicants up on the waiting list if they have worked in the medical industry. A medical assistant occupation can also help pay for their future education."
Throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, there are about 40 CTE pathways that involve more than 25 industry partners.