Pioneer Valley High School hosted around 100 community members on Saturday for the Las Posadas holiday event, celebrating diverse student cultures and featuring live music, a student art exhibit and various activities for families.
Las Posadas is a Christmas tradition celebrated in Spain and Latin America which commemorates Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging in Bethlehem. Posada is the Spanish word for an inn or a lodge.
Families bounced between activities including a photo booth, obstacle course and arts and crafts stations with cookie decorating, ornament painting and paper snowflakes, as well as the breaking of piñatas.
The school's marching band also led participants in a mini parade throughout the campus, with instruments adorned in lights guiding the way.
"A real highlight was seeing our Pioneer Valley marching band with their Christmas regalia and instruments decorated with lights. They led us all over campus in a fun parade. There were so many smiling faces and people marching along with them," said teacher Roxanna Maldonado.
The event was organized by various student clubs such as the Asian Pacific Club and the Gay-Straight Alliance. After holding a successful Día de los Muertos event earlier this fall, students wanted to give the community another opportunity to come together and connect with their cultures.
“We wanted to plan another one and keep the momentum going because we think it will have a positive impact with our parents and younger siblings," Pioneer Valley sophomore Julissa Ruiz said.
Senior Fernanda Quintero agreed.
"We need more cultural events like this where we can bring our families on campus because it makes everyone feel more connected to the school,’’ Quintero said. “Most of all, we want kids to connect to their heritage and be proud of who they are."
The event also brought in over $600 in donations, with all proceeds going toward a scholarship fund for students in migrant worker families, Maldonado said.