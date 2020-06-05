Pioneer Valley High graduates cheered by staff, encouraged by classmates during mix of ceremonies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Pioneer Valley High School teacher Arnold Feher, watching members of the Class of 2020 graduate after not seeing them for two months was a bittersweet experience.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pioneer Valley High School honored its 630 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony Thursday followed by a drive-in graduation Friday, finishing off the end of an unexpected school year for students and staff.

"This is a trip," Feher said as cars of graduates filed by Friday. "I haven’t seen these kids since March 13, and we had no idea that was going to be their last day ... It was one of my best classes I ever had."

In the filmed commencement, student speakers touched on the challenges of the past year and all that awaits them, as well as the support they felt from each other and staff throughout their four years.

"As we close this chapter of our high school career, and finish writing this resolution on a new page, let's remember to keep the confidence we’ve gained this year, and build our community to reflect the immensely supportive one we’ve had at Pioneer Valley," valedictorian Naomi Wau said.