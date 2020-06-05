Pioneer Valley High graduates cheered by staff, encouraged by classmates during mix of ceremonies

For Pioneer Valley High School teacher Arnold Feher, watching members of the Class of 2020 graduate after not seeing them for two months was a bittersweet experience.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pioneer Valley High School honored its 630 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony Thursday followed by a drive-in graduation Friday, finishing off the end of an unexpected school year for students and staff.
"This is a trip," Feher said as cars of graduates filed by Friday. "I haven’t seen these kids since March 13, and we had no idea that was going to be their last day ... It was one of my best classes I ever had."
In the filmed commencement, student speakers touched on the challenges of the past year and all that awaits them, as well as the support they felt from each other and staff throughout their four years.
"As we close this chapter of our high school career, and finish writing this resolution on a new page, let's remember to keep the confidence we’ve gained this year, and build our community to reflect the immensely supportive one we’ve had at Pioneer Valley," valedictorian Naomi Wau said.
Beginning as early as 6 a.m. Friday, school staff gathered in the parking lot to set up stages, balloon arches and signs for the school's drive-through ceremony.
In alignment with new guidelines from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, schools in the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School district modified their plans last week from requiring all graduates to stay in their vehicles to allowing each graduate to walk onstage with their diploma case.
"I know [Principal Shanda Herrera] had to change the plan numerous times, but we’ve all been adjusting to what they let us do," said math and AVID teacher Trestina Leornas. "All the staff have really stepped up."
Beginning at 9 a.m., cars decorated with balloons and signs, many filled to the brim with loved ones, filed through Gate 6 off Panther Drive and waited for their graduate's turn to exit the car and walk across a mini-stage set up for the event.
After walking onstage, graduates returned to their cars to drive through a parade of cheering staff members.
Students were similarly excited, waving at their teachers lining the student parking lot.
"It was really nice to see them all again," graduate Brianna Nunez said. "It wasn’t what I had expected for my graduation, but it was better planned than I thought it would be. It definitely made up for the fact that we didn’t get an in-person graduation."
Elijah Bloodworth, along with six family members piled into the car, said the ceremony was a "wonderful experience."
"The important part is that we all fit in the car!" family member Celia Ramos Noriega said, laughing from the back of the vehicle.
While seniors said it was disappointing they could not participate in a large ceremony on the football field alongside fellow graduates, they expressed appreciation for the staff's work to make it special.
"It was good. It was different, but we were expecting it to be different," senior Lisbeth Olivera said.
Senior Darwin Mendoza said he had to "accept what it is," and outlined his plans to celebrate with friends, family and food after the ceremony.
