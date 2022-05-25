For students in Pioneer Valley High School's Physics of the Universe class, this week represents a break from hard equations and theoretical problems as a semester's worth of knowledge is poured into launching scratch-made rockets.
For the rest of the week, students will be launching twin-stage rockets from the school's softball field. The first series of launches was conducted Wednesday, with more to follow Thursday and Friday.
The rockets are powered by Estes B6-4 engines, which use a black powder charge and are typically sold at hobby stores.
Using the physics equations they learned in class to ensure the rocket's bodies were properly sized for their engine, along with some simple arts and crafts skills, students on Wednesday launched their rockets hundreds of feet into the air.
“Yeah, it was exciting. Building it was the best part. Blasting it off and it landing was fun too,” freshman Tracy Rodriguez said.
The idea for the rocket project was born from a desire to help the students engage with an important local sector — Vandenberg Space Force Base which serves as one of only four launch sites for SpaceX rockets and one of less than two dozen spaceports worldwide.
"My classes have done research on [Vandenberg Space Force Base], SpaceX and Launch Alliance and it's a great way to tie in how mathematics and physics can be applied to rocket science," teacher Stephen Ryan said. "VSFB just launched the Starlink Mission, which carried communications satellites that was asked for by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Elon Musk."
The Physics of the Universe class is a conceptual physics class that includes earth science, with the rocket project serving as both a practical application and inspiration for the students.
“I love math and I want to make a lot of money so I may pursue a career in rocket science,’’ freshman Andres Zarate said.