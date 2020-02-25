Pioneer Valley 'came to win' at sectional speaking competition

After a successful showing by Pioneer Valley High School at the FFA sectional public speaking competition, 18 students will continue on to the regional competition in March.

With 32 students competing, Pioneer Valley earned the most regional speaking qualifiers among local schools in the section, which includes Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Righetti, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and Cuyama high schools.

The competition was held recently at Arroyo Grande High School, with categories including job interviews, impromptu, prepared public speaking, extemporaneous public speaking and creed.

Judges at the sectional competition noted that "Pioneer Valley FFA came to win," according to a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman.

Seniors Paola Zarate and Nick Vasquez were regional qualifiers in the job interview competition, with Zarate taking home the title of sectional champion and Vasquez as runner-up.

Sophomore Elizabeth Beebe was sectional champion of the impromptu competition and was one of four individuals to move on to the regional competition in the category.