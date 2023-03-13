Pale Blue Dot Ventures has named former Lompoc Unified Interim Superintendent Debbie Blow as Director of Education for the California Space Academy project, a space-themed education center planned for construction on the northwest side of Lompoc.
"Debbie will help us build a facility that appeals to the regional education market, while helping younger generations take their first 'STEAM step' into the global space industry growing right on our doorstep," said Steve Franck, Pale Blue Dot founder and CEO.
The center, to be built on 82 acres of land adjoining the Hancock College Lompoc campus that includes Ken Adam Park and surrounding acreage, is proposed to bring immersive attractions that introduce guests to the technology of humanity’s space-faring future that is nearby to Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two approaching project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third.
Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck. The claim is under review by the City.