101121 CalSpace 1.jpg

A rendering of the proposed California Space Academy project, dubbed CalSpace, to be developed in the heart of the Lompoc Valley shows a space-themed multi-complex.

 Pale Blue Dot Ventures LLC

Pale Blue Dot Ventures has named former Lompoc Unified Interim Superintendent Debbie Blow as Director of Education for the California Space Academy project, a space-themed education center planned for construction on the northwest side of Lompoc.

"Debbie will help us build a facility that appeals to the regional education market, while helping younger generations take their first 'STEAM step' into the global space industry growing right on our doorstep," said Steve Franck, Pale Blue Dot founder and CEO.

The center, to be built on 82 acres of land adjoining the Hancock College Lompoc campus that includes Ken Adam Park and surrounding acreage, is proposed to bring immersive attractions that introduce guests to the technology of humanity’s space-faring future that is nearby to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

