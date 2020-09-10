Pacific Christian School gets green light to return to campus; other schools await waiver approval

Private schools in the Santa Maria Valley are starting to get the green light for modified in-person learning, with Pacific Christian School planning to bring students back to campus next week following state approval of its reopening waiver on Thursday.

Pacific Christian is one of 22 schools in Santa Barbara County who pursued the process after it was offered to elementary schools in August. Although the county remains in the most restrictive reopening tier, the waiver is open to all elementary schools in the state.

When granted, the waiver permits schools to bring K-6 students back into the classroom, along with the continued option of distance learning. Lengthy applications are first reviewed by the county, then passed to the California Department of Public Health for final approval.

Located on Santa Maria Way, Pacific Christian is planning to have most of its 170 students back on campus by the end of next week by phasing in different grade levels each day, Principal Rick White said.

"The social aspects of being at school are extremely valuable. I think it’s easier to engage students when you're with a human being," White said. "We're thrilled (and) so are our teachers."

Prior to the approval of the waiver, kindergartners and first graders at the school already had returned to campus this week under a state process allowing students with special learning needs to resume in-person learning in small, controlled groups.