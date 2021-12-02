Pacific Christian School in Orcutt will be expanding its current K-6 model with a junior high program beginning next fall, according to school Principal Rick White.
The private school is currently accepting registration for the program, and space is limited.
According to White, the Christ-centered program will include a challenging core curriculum of Bible, English, math, science and history, as well as extracurricular and co-curricular activities including chapel, music, physical education, art and Spanish.
Those interested in enrolling can contact the school office at 805-934-1253 or email rwhite@pacificchristianschool.net.