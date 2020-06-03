Overcoming obstacles: Maple High School celebrates Class of 2020 with 'mini-graduation'

“I’m amazed with the patience these teachers have sometimes,” he said. “I thank them for not only making Maple a great learning environment but for all the sacrifices they made to help me get to this point in my life. When I had so many people who doubted me, to the point where I doubted myself in every aspect, they still gave me the extra hand to pull through and get to where I am today.”

Tasia Ericksen also delivered a speech via video and touched on some of the obstacles she overcame, as well as obstacles the Class of 2020 overcame collectively.

“We made it through peer pressure and self-doubt [and] we even made it through a worldwide pandemic,” she said. “We did it. No one and nothing stopped us.”

Ericksen recounted challenges she faced leading up to graduation, including losing several close friends and family members, being the victim of bullying, and learning to deal with the dyslexia that contributed to her early struggles in high school.