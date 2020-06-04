Orcutt's Delta High School graduates 300 in virtual ceremony

She also spoke about the virtual graduation itself.

“This is more than just a video, more than just saying, ‘I’m finally done,’” she said. “It’s a permanent memory, a celebration of all the good and bad times, the amazing teachers and staff and, most importantly, a celebration of the future awaiting all of us.”

Valedictorian Johnny Arguijo, who received the Minerva Club and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara scholarships and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Honor Student Award, also spoke about the difficult year and overcoming its challenges.

“Even though our year has had a bit of a rough ending, it has not and will not stop us,” Arguijo said. “We will continue to conquer and overcome during these challenging times.”

He also projected that into the future.

“If we focus on what we can control, and persevere through these trials, this will be no more than a minor speed bump in our road to success.”

Reynoso noted the 2019-20 school year was one of firsts — his first year at the school, the first Thanksgiving feast and successful Holiday Store, the first robotic team and the first career fair for the school.