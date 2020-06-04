Orcutt's Delta High School graduates 300 in virtual ceremony

Delta High School in Orcutt honored its 300 graduates Thursday afternoon in a virtual ceremony posted on the school’s website, followed up in the evening with a drive-through pickup of Grad Packs and awards.
Almost two-thirds of the Class of 2020 — 190 graduates — applied to Hancock College, and 40 of them had already registered for classes Thursday, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman said.
The virtual graduation eliminated the traditional march across the stage, but maintained the social distancing ordered to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Viewers of the video on YouTube were introduced to the “Delta family” through a slide show of candid and posed photos of students faculty and staff — most of them taken without masks prior to the pandemic — set to music.
They also saw Principal Sal Reynoso, wearing a mask, delivering honors and awards to students at home before hearing speeches by the salutatorian and valedictorian.
This year’s salutatorian was Nancy Elias Lopez, who earned the Breanna Nicole Rodriguez and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara scholarships as well as the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Honor Student Award, and spoke about overcoming the obstacles of COVID-19.
“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe,” Elias Lopez said, noting every graduate has the power to be successful but must not simply expect it, instead working hard to obtain it.
She also spoke about the virtual graduation itself.
“This is more than just a video, more than just saying, ‘I’m finally done,’” she said. “It’s a permanent memory, a celebration of all the good and bad times, the amazing teachers and staff and, most importantly, a celebration of the future awaiting all of us.”
Valedictorian Johnny Arguijo, who received the Minerva Club and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara scholarships and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Honor Student Award, also spoke about the difficult year and overcoming its challenges.
“Even though our year has had a bit of a rough ending, it has not and will not stop us,” Arguijo said. “We will continue to conquer and overcome during these challenging times.”
He also projected that into the future.
“If we focus on what we can control, and persevere through these trials, this will be no more than a minor speed bump in our road to success.”
Reynoso noted the 2019-20 school year was one of firsts — his first year at the school, the first Thanksgiving feast and successful Holiday Store, the first robotic team and the first career fair for the school.
“And for the first time, 18 students received a combined total of $26,000 in scholarships,” he said. “And now you’ll be the first class to experience a virtual graduation and parade."
The drive-through pickup of Grad Packs and awards replaced the traditional end-of-year Senior Awards Ceremony, and numerous awards were presented to graduates who rolled through the campus parking lot off Bethany Lane in decorated vehicles between 5 and 8 p.m.
Students who were honored Thursday included Ariana Dominguez and Faustino Santiago-Cortez, students of the year, and Alicia Renteria Ramirez, Bertha Zaragoza and Orlando Bernardino, who each received the Most Improved Award.
Other awards given to graduates included the G.R.A.D.U.A.T.E. Award and the Dragon Award.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!