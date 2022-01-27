The return from winter break in Santa Barbara County brought along a surge of COVID-19 cases among K-12 schools, leaving districts like Orcutt Union with over 600 staff and student absences while managing ever-changing guidelines and ensuring learning stays on track.
COVID-19 cases among county youth ages 17 and below have nearly doubled since the new year, from around 6,500 to 12,773. The age group has also accounted for one-quarter of all new cases in that time frame, according to county public health data.
In the Orcutt Union School District, 646 of the district's 5,228 students and staff members were in isolation with a positive COVID-19 case as of Jan. 25, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
Compared to the number of cases confirmed in the first four months of the school year, Superintendent Holly Edds said the caseload over the past two weeks is a huge increase.
"We had 191 [total] students or staff who were positive in the first half of the school year. We exceeded that in our first few days back from winter break," Edds said, noting that many cases are identified through the drop-in testing program at the district office.
This total only includes those who were determined to be positive while on campus, and not those who contracted the virus outside school, according to the district. Along with lab-confirmed results, this number includes cases confirmed through at-home or rapid tests, as long as they are reported by parents to the district, Edds said.
District COVID policies identify any student who has been within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes as a close contact. In a classroom with three or more positive cases, the whole class will be considered a close contact.
From there, new policies regarding quarantine become complicated — close contacts who are unvaccinated may stay in the classroom as long as they get tested twice over a 10-day period, or their parent can choose to keep them at home.
Close contacts who are vaccinated do not need to undergo testing. Elementary school-age youth countywide remain largely unvaccinated — only 28% of residents age 5 to 11 are partially or fully vaccinated, leaving just over 28,000 without any doses.
"The guidelines continue to change, and it’s hard to keep up on it for our families," Edds said. "If they have a student or child in the home who was exposed or tested positive during winter break, the guidance is entirely different now than before winter break."
This mountain of new cases has not closed any district schools since winter break, according to Edds. However, the early learning program containing around 50 preschool-age children has been canceled due to a high number of cases, with officials hoping to resume the program next week.
For students who miss school due to quarantine or isolation, the district offers a temporary independent learning option in which the teacher provides classwork and materials to be completed, but no live instruction is offered.
Around 120 students are also participating in full-time independent learning.
The status of COVID-19 cases is less clear in the other North County districts; the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has not updated their COVID-19 dashboard since prior to winter break, and Santa Maria-Bonita interim Superintendent Matthew Beecher declined to share case data for the district.
At Hancock College, students returned to campus for the spring semester on Monday. In the week prior, over 1,000 students and community members took advantage of the college's on-campus testing program, which yielded some positive results.
"Ninety-five tests returned positive, resulting in a 9% positivity rate. The college commends students, staff and faculty for taking a proactive approach to keeping our community safe by using the on-campus testing options," Hancock spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne said.