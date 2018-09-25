Be accountable to the public. Do your homework. Be a community leader.
Those lessons and pieces of advice, among others, were delivered to Orcutt Union school board hopefuls during a special Tuesday night board meeting and orientation for aspiring board members. Three longtime board members — Bob Hatch, Jim Peterson and Rob Buchanan — have declined to seek re-election in 2018, creating an opportunity for a new group of board members to possibly alter the trajectory of Orcutt's lone local government.
"In June, the governance team met ... with a consultant from CSBA (California School Boards Association) because we knew we were going to have a change," Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Deborah Blow told the candidates. "We wanted to document some things and have [them] in place so that the new board members coming on can be successful and our district can continue on a good course."
Five Orcutt residents — engineer Eric Melsheimer, business manager Melanie Waffle, small-business owner Mark Steller, banking officer Shaun Henderson and educator/parent Laurel Ciervo — have launched campaigns for the open seats. The three top vote-getters will join incumbents Lisa Morinini and Liz Phillips on the board in December.
"It was important that our existing board was here to be able to share with you what has been working and why this has been a successful governance team," Blow said, directing candidates to a copy of the district's governance handbook, which outlines the role and responsibilities of the school board.
"This gives us a structure to start with so we're not totally starting from scratch."
Established in 1921 as a merger between the Orcutt and Newlove school districts, six elementary, two junior high and one K-12 charter program make up the 5,200-student district. Elected board members not only ensure financial oversight and public accountability, they also establish district and educational policy, and provide community leadership.
New board members will also oversee the progression of several construction and improvement projects financed by Measure G, the $60 million bond approved by voters in 2016.
"Once you're elected, you're always wearing your board member hat," said Rob Buchanan, an outgoing board member who has served since 1994. "You're not just the guy who owns the local business ... you're a board member. Don't be surprised when people come up to the grocery store and [ask you questions.]"
Orcutt's unique status as an unincorporated community, Buchanan explained, has often made the district superintendent "the mayor of Orcutt." In the absence of other local government agencies, the district serves as the de-facto recreation and parks department and youth sports program.
James Peterson, another retiring board member, told candidates to keep in mind that board members not only represent "students and taxpayers of the district," they also serve as advocates of public education to other local and state entities.
"We might not all agree on some things," board member Liz Phillips told the group, "but we listen, respect each other's opinion ... and we come out as a team. Everybody has the kids in mind. We know what our goal is."