Battle of the Books is a reading program where students read from a list of 28 books, according to Joe Dana, the assistant superintendent of educational services for the Orcutt Union School District.
Students spent Tuesday answering questions testing their knowledge of the books that they've read. Competitors are required to read at least 14 books and take Accelerated Reader (AR) tests on them to qualify for their teams. The teams then compete against others from the district in a one-day competition.
When the first-place winners were announced inside the Lakeview gym, Joe Nightingale students erupted into shouts of pure joy as they ran over to claim their trophy.
According to Dana, a mistake was made in announcing the initial results and second place actually went to Patterson Road Elementary and not Pine Grove, as announced during Tuesday's event.
A spokeswoman for Patterson Road Elementary said that students were to be informed about the correction over the PA system at the end of the school day.
Students grouped up in teams of four to six and were then seen whispering in each other's ears, dancing in their seats early because they already had the answers and no longer needed to discuss and cheering on their fellow classmates for the knowledge they brought forth to the competition.
“I love it. I can read books and do something else with it instead of just reading,” Sophie Gosselin, a fifth-grade student at Patterson, said of the competition. “I love to read, I just don’t know why. I just like getting stuck in a book and not really thinking about the outside world.”
According to Dana, students are never on their own or put on the spot. Each round consists of 20 questions and there are usually five rounds during the battle. Teams earn points by answering the questions correctly and knowing the authors of the various books.
When asked how the Battle of the Books is still thriving after nearly 30 years, Dana says it's through district support.
“Also, our librarian media specialists really get behind it and this was started by librarian media specialists,” said Dana. “Donna Nance is the founder and I just love it because it’s something for our voracious young readers.”
Battle of the Books was started in the 1990s by Nance, a retired librarian who left the district only a few years ago and returned to help with this year's competition.
The program is for students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades and Nance says each school usually has multiple teams, but she remembers years when schools would compete with just one team and win the whole thing.
“If they get in when they’re in fourth grade and they enjoy themselves, they're going to want to do it the next two years as well,” Nance said of the competition. “They see how exciting it is and they see how much fun the actual battle is. It gives them incentive to tell their friends why this was a lot of fun, why don't you do it with me next year.”
Emmet Grennan, a fourth-grade student at Joe Nightingale, said he was hesitant about partaking in the competition, but after his teacher announced the competition was coming up, he was all-in.
“I said, 'You know what? Let's give it a shot and I think we might win this year,'” said Grennan. “Reading can take you anywhere, it’s an amazing story. It's like a movie, but you can make your own movie in your head about the story.”
This year, the competition finally returned in person. Due to the pandemic, Battle of the Books was held virtually and even canceled in 2020, according to Kara Lane, the lead media specialist for the district.
Although students are only required to read 14 books to qualify for the team Lane says many of the students read all 28 books.
“It’s a great program that encourages kids to read and just enjoy the love of books and it is hard work,” said Lane. “They have to read 14 books and it's better if they read them all and they just enjoy reading. I want to keep it going and keep encouraging kids to read.”
The list of books that students read from had a wide variety from picture books, easy chapter books and longer novels in the fourth- through sixth-grade range.