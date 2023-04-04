Bookworms united for the Battle of the Books.

The Orcutt Union School District Battle of the Books competition was held Tuesday inside the Lakeview Junior High School gym.

Battle of the Books is a reading program where students read from a list of 28 books, according to Joe Dana, the assistant superintendent of educational services for the Orcutt Union School District.

When the first-place winners were announced inside the Lakeview gym, Joe Nightingale students erupted into shouts of pure joy as they ran over to claim their trophy.

