Orcutt schools superintendent honored with surprise parade

The Orcutt Educators Association surprised retiring Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Deborah Blow with a vehicle parade in her honor Wednesday. 

OEA members and others arranged to have the lawn in front of the district office decorated to honor Blow, brought in the Orcutt Academy drumline and formed a parade to circulate past the office.

"We believe in honoring every educator's commitment to children and education," OEA President Monique Segura said. "Dr. Blow has given 40 years to educating our youth, and that sort of commitment deserves a celebration, even in the time of COVID-19." 

Blow announced her retirement in January after serving seven years as superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District. Her last day is June 26. 

Holly Edds was confirmed as the new superintendent during a May meeting and will officially begin the job July 1. 

