Over 50 parents and students in the Orcutt Union School District gathered outside the district office Tuesday morning to protest mask mandates and call on officials to let families make their own choices regarding face coverings.
Several students could be seen wearing masks reading "unmask us" and holding signs alongside adults with messages like "No more masks" and "Save our kids."
Mask requirements in the majority of public places were lifted for vaccinated residents in Santa Barbara County last week, but under state guidelines, widespread masking remains the provision in K-12 schools through at least Feb. 28.
California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly said last week that the state would continue monitoring COVID-19 trends and reassess school mask mandates next week.
Mask wearing is widely considered by health professionals to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and masks are proven to be safe for children to wear for extended periods of time.
Approximately 80 students and staff in the Orcutt Union School District were isolating with positive COVID-19 cases as of last week. In late January, over 600 students and staff were absent with positive cases.