Two northern Santa Barbara County school robotics teams are scheduled to present their programs in hopes up picking up sponsors at the next Softec Tech Brew set for 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kinney SLO, 1800 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, a spokesman for the nonprofit technology trade association said.
Softec has supported school robotics teams since 2004 and, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, presented a Robotics Expo that allowed teams to showcase their skills and robot creations.
Although robotics teams are rebuilding their programs as the pandemic ebbs, Softec members decided it’s still too early to stage another expo, but they invited all FIRST Robotics teams to the Tech Brew networking event to talk about their 2023 season.