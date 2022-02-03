Orcutt Junior High School has partnered with international humanitarian nonprofit Gravity Water to raise money for a clean water system at a school in northwest Vietnam, according to district officials.
The school is hoping to raise $2,500 by April to fund a 3,500-liter clean water system for its selected sister school, Cốc Ly Secondary School in the village of Bắc Hà, Vietnam, where there are currently 275 students.
Under the leadership of school counselor Sienna Robertson, students at Orcutt Junior High will hold fundraising events including a weekly, on-campus raffle event called the Raffle4Water campaign in which students work with local businesses and artisans to raffle off donated goods.
"We are currently organizing educational fundraisers engaging both the student body and local community. Once the fundraiser is completed, Gravity Water will build the clean water system at our sister school and hold a school rally to show the impact that OJHS and the Orcutt community has made in the lives of others across the globe," the Orcutt Junior High website states.
Cốc Ly Secondary currently lacks access to an on-site water source, and relies on harvesting unfiltered spring water and rainwater, sharing water with the neighboring school, or buying drinking water for students each day, according to Gravity Water.
A majority of the students are boarded on-site during the school year due to the difficulty of traveling through the surrounding mountains. The Lao Cai province, where the school is located, is one of the two poorest provinces in the country.
Local residents can become a sponsor for the Orcutt campaign, with various prizes including a water bottle, T-shirt and plaque with their name depending on how much they donate.
Orcutt Junior High is one of 36 schools throughout the U.S. currently working with Gravity Water, along with Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta and five schools throughout San Luis Obispo County.
The nonprofit also conducts clean water projects in Indonesia, Nepal, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. One in every 10 people across the globe lack access to clean water, according to World Vision.