Orcutt Academy's Class of 2020 honored in bittersweet celebration

Orcutt Academy High School's Class of 2020 was welcomed back to campus briefly Tuesday with a bittersweet drive-through celebration to hand out caps and gowns and some student awards.

While there were mostly smiles as teachers and students greeted each other in person, some tears were shed. Distance learning online continues.

Graduation ceremony plans are still being worked out, according to Principal Rhett Carter.

050520 Orcutt Academy celebration 01.jpg

Orcutt Academy teacher Leigh Stephenson takes a selfie with William Jin, the class salutatorian, during a drive-through celebration of the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.
050520 Orcutt Academy celebration 02.jpg

Orcutt Academy senior Bella Dawson receives some of her awards during a drive-through celebration of the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.
050520 Orcutt Academy celebration 03.jpg

An Orcutt Academy senior greets his teachers during a drive-through celebration of the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.

