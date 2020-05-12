You are the owner of this article.
Orcutt Academy to transform field into drive-in theater for graduation
Orcutt Academy High School has finalized plans to hold a drive-in graduation ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday evening, June 5, school officials said.

OAHS graduates and their families will be invited to park their vehicles on the school’s field, which will be set up as a drive-in theater with an audio soundtrack broadcast via car radio.

“This year’s graduation is going to be epic,” said OAHS Principal Rhett Carter. “It will be one of a kind, and something that has not been done before at our school. The students are excited about it. When we talked to them about options, they wanted to do a drive-in graduation.”

At 8:15 p.m., OAHS staff will show a specially produced graduation video that includes the awarding of diplomas, speeches by the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian and other student presentations.

Creating the video will be a complex process, Carter said. Prior to June 5, graduates will have individual appointments to be filmed in cap and gown receiving their diplomas.

Those will be combined with speeches and other presentations into one video to be shown at the drive-in graduation.

“It was important to us to find a way to honor our seniors, and have them together in one location for their graduation,” District Superintendent Debbie Blow said. “We feel this accomplishes that goal.”

Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle containing no more than five people from the same household, and vehicles must be at least 6 feet from all other vehicles.

All individuals must remain in the vehicles in which they arrived, and no items of any kind, including food, may be transferred between vehicles. Restroom facilities will not be available.

Graduates will receive more information about the event in the coming days, officials said.

