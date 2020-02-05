Orcutt Academy students battle breezes to loft data-gathering balloons

Winds on Jan. 29 made conditions too unstable for the event to take place, prompting OAHS to delay the festival.

On Wednesday, wind speeds were 14 to 16 mph, causing balloons to either hoist high or struggle to reach the 300-foot maximum, depending on the direction of the wind gusts.

“We have horrible conditions right now, so it is going to look ugly,” Fredriks said.

However, a couple of balloons successfully elevated past the 150-foot mark to hold their objects stable, with data recorded on paper and through the Vernier device.

Fredriks said he was most impressed with how the students responded when their balloons did not take off right away.

Instead of venting and expressing frustration, they kept formulating ideas for ways to get their data-collection devices into the air.

“They never gave up and continued to look for solutions during adverse conditions,” Fredriks said. “They kept looking for ways to collect data and helped me problem-solve some ideas so that everyone can fly.”