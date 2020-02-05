Orcutt Academy students battle breezes to loft data-gathering balloons

Balloon Fest at Orcutt Academy High School was a go for launch Wednesday, as Spartan underclassmen collected atmospheric data through their specially designed boxes attached to balloons.
The annual science-related event was originally slated for Jan. 29 but got pushed back a week in the hope the wind conditions would be just right for flight.
Students from geology classes occupied the grass area behind the softball field and basketball blacktop for five hours to conduct their experiments using three 6-foot-diameter atmospheric weather balloons.
The students from Ty Fredriks’ and Alissa Graunke’s geology classes formed teams that shared the balloons to send up their boxes, each containing a Vernier LabQuest device provided by the school.
Balloons were tethered by a bungee cord to prevent them from flying away, and each object had to weigh less than 4 pounds to ensure gravity wouldn’t keep them grounded.
The mission, as Fredriks stated, was to lift the gondolas between 150 and 300 feet while attached to a balloon to collect real-time atmospheric data, ranging from ultraviolet radiation and air pressure all the way to measuring the adiabatic temperature lapse rate.
“Students have the opportunity to collect real scientific atmospheric data and then analyze that data for trends and anomalies,” Fredriks explained.
Winds on Jan. 29 made conditions too unstable for the event to take place, prompting OAHS to delay the festival.
On Wednesday, wind speeds were 14 to 16 mph, causing balloons to either hoist high or struggle to reach the 300-foot maximum, depending on the direction of the wind gusts.
“We have horrible conditions right now, so it is going to look ugly,” Fredriks said.
However, a couple of balloons successfully elevated past the 150-foot mark to hold their objects stable, with data recorded on paper and through the Vernier device.
Fredriks said he was most impressed with how the students responded when their balloons did not take off right away.
Instead of venting and expressing frustration, they kept formulating ideas for ways to get their data-collection devices into the air.
“They never gave up and continued to look for solutions during adverse conditions,” Fredriks said. “They kept looking for ways to collect data and helped me problem-solve some ideas so that everyone can fly.”
Fredriks, who helped oversee the students’ work alongside Graunke, often had to help refuel balloons with helium as they gradually deflated, also said he was impressed by how engaged the students were in their work.
The annual event drew other Orcutt Academy students, who cheered as the balloons drifted into the air or warned teams when the balloon threatened to crash back down.
Teams from both classes got creative in designing their gondolas and coming up with team names.
In an homage to “Star Wars,” the team of Daniel Schuman, Miles Edwards, Michael Mowrey and Tony Lepetti called themselves “The Second Order” and used a plastic foam ball to form their version of the Death Star.
“It was Miles’ idea,” sophomore Schuman said, noting it took more than an hour to design the ball and set it up for flight.
Along with the LabQuest sensor, Schuman placed his cellphone inside to record the view with its camera peeking through a small hole cut in the ball, but their goal was to collect more than the view.
“We’re mainly looking for barometer and air pressure [measurements],” Schuman explained.
After some early struggles, the Death Star finally lifted to the sky to 150 feet, bringing smiles to the team.
Another team called “The Toucans” saw their gondola endure a difficult launch as their project initially stayed grounded. But a strong breeze at their backs managed to lift the box high in the sky, pleasing the duo of Emily Dhoedt and Annie Harris. Their gondola was created from a Home Depot box and splashed with black, red and yellow colors to resemble a toucan.
The team of Kaitlin Soto, Emma Morse and Itzel Quezada, known as “The Brownies,” were cheered on by fellow OAHS students as their house-shaped brown box took to the air to conduct its measurements.
Before launching Balloon Fest, Fredriks had to inform the Santa Maria Public Airport balloons would be soaring over OAHS.
“I actually had to call the control tower and tell them this morning and promise them that we would not be exceeding 300 [feet above ground level]. Believe me, they were very concerned about that,” Fredriks said, smiling.
Fredriks concluded the event is considered a “hands-on, minds-on scientific exploration” for students.