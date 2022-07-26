Orcutt Academy officials are set to break ground next week on a $9 million multipurpose building that includes a full-size gym and performance stages, giving the high school students their own space.

Currently, Orcutt Academy High School shares a facility with adjacent Orcutt Junior High School.

Paid for by Measure G, which passed in 2016, construction contracts for the nearly 14,000-square-foot facility were awarded by the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees in June. After the 5 p.m. groundbreaking Monday, construction is expected to be completed in less than two years. 

