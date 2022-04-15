For the first time since 2018, Orcutt Academy's Spartatroniks robotics team will travel to Houston to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championship, this time with a chance to make the Hall of Fame.
Due to two stellar performances at the Ventura and Central Valley Regionals, the team not only qualified to compete at the championship but by winning the Regional Chairman's Award, they have a chance to capture the overall Chairman's Award — the highest award in FIRST robotics competitions.
The team flies on Tuesday to Houston, where they will meet teams from around the United States and as far as China and Israel. The competition runs from Wednesday through Saturday and will be streamed live on Twitch.
FIRST is an international nonprofit, created by Segway inventor Dean Kamen, that encourages learning about science, technology, engineering and math through competitions and other activities. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers, according to its website.
The Chairman’s Award is given to the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and that best embodies the mission of FIRST.
At Spartatroniks, FIRST team #3512, they see it as the culmination of years of work done by alumni.
“This award is 11 or 12 years in the making. It isn’t just for us; it's for everybody behind us and everybody in front of us. There’s a lot of pride in that,” said Miles Edwards, senior and accounting lead. “We’re in a new league here basically, and being able to communicate with teams that have won at Worlds, it’s really exciting. I think it puts us on that Hall of Fame team path.”
'How the heck do we design a robot?'
Officially, the competition starts each year in January, when FIRST sends out the challenge for the year. This year, the team had to design a robot that could collect and shoot balls, roughly equivalent to a basketball in size, into several potential baskets. The robot then must attempt to climb a series of four “monkey bars,” as the team calls it.
“At the start we all think about, 'How the heck do we design a robot?'” joked Nicolas Camacho, junior and team captain.
“We have a bunch of brainstorming sessions on white boards, just to get a concept of what things might look like, good strategies,” he said. “We used these 3-D printed blocks, bolt them on, then we basically can create what our robots will actually look like. We kinda just use Legos, basically.”
As the idea of how the team is going to tackle the year’s unique tasks becomes more clear, the Computer-Assisted Design subteam puts that information into SOLIDWORKS, a CAD software used by over 2 million professional engineers worldwide, according to the company.
The mechanical, CNC and electrical subteams go to work building and test the robot, fine-tuning the process as they go. CNC is Computer Numerical Control, a category of computer-controlled cutting machines, like drills, lathes and 3D printers.
“It’s about constant iteration, and I think this year we’ve iterated more than most years,” Camacho said.
Even in the week before Worlds, the team was still tweaking their robot.
“We’re even making changes to our shooter right now,” said Camacho. “We found we’re not using this pneumatic system a lot. Most teams went with one angle that worked best for them, and that’s what we’re going to be doing."
Bringing Daedalus to life
Especially in the early stages of the season, the team meets every day at 5 p.m. in their build room on the academy campus, often staying as late as 9 p.m. The team leads will often meet on Saturdays to plan the coming tasks for the week. All that effort is reflected in this year’s robot's name: Daedalus.
“Daedalus means 'hard worker',” Camacho said. “It’s from Greek mythology — Icarus’ father ... he designed Icarus’ wings. I mean, Icarus may not have survived, but the wings worked.”
Daedalus’ major elements include a ball intake, conveyor and shooter, a drivetrain system to move the robot and a climber system for the “monkey bars.”
“Our climber is based on a Lego concept that someone made,” said Camacho. “It was a really simple idea, and we were like, ‘we’re just gonna do that.’ We were lucky to find that video. [For] a lot of teams, their climber was too complex. Our simple elegant design worked really well.”
Legos are a running theme for the students; nearly half of the team’s 28 members got their start in the FIRST Lego League, a similar competition for fourth-grade students. During the off season, the Spartatroniks team helps host FLL tournaments with other high school teams in the area, seeing kids from as far south as Encinitas coming to participate.
“In the fourth grade, I was approached by a teacher about the FLL, the Lego competitions that this team actually hosts,” said junior Adan Silvia. “I got into that, and as part of that they demo’d one of their robots. As soon as I saw that, I knew and I was hooked on this program. I applied to OA because of robotics.”
Forming alliances, raising funds
Team members are able to participate for free, with the only cost in a season being the meals the teens eat while away at competitions. They operate as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with several parents and mentors sitting on the board, raising money through sponsorships and donations. Most recently, FedEx agreed to fly their competition robot to Houston for free.
"Everything has to be made through fundraising by the students," Edwards explained. "Often, we have students go to businesses they know; they ask them for donations. The accounting subteam writes a lot of grants, applies for them. We’ve done a yard sale this year. We’ve done Elks auctions in the past."
The team's approach to business, like its approach to much of the competition, is rooted in alliances.
"In FIRST, there’s this word 'co-op-rotition,' you have the cooperation and the competition and they go hand in hand," Edwards said. "Like on the business side, we ask other teams what that looks like and they give us numbers and insights. That lets us know how well we’re doing."
The idea of alliances even extends to how the teams build their robots.
"There’s an open alliance in which a bunch of FRC teams contribute their prototyping ideas. We don’t share all the intimacies, but we give people the main idea. If they can execute it and make it work, that’s really cool," Camacho explained. "Everyone builds off each other. It’s crazy how thousands of teams can help each other like that."
The teenagers hope to carry that spirit to Houston, where they are excited to make new friends and gain new insights.
"All the teams share this one common goal, which is inspiring students with STEM opportunities, regardless of their race, gender or their situation at home," Silvia said. "We all help each other."