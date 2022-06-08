The friends and families of Orcutt Academy High School seniors joined the Class of 2022 in celebrating their graduation in the school's first in-person ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds were on hand to watch the 126 graduates participate in the ceremony held on the schools' back lawn that included a performance by the Orcutt Academy choir. Last year, the ceremony was socially distanced, with families watching from their cars.
"Something special about Orcutt Academy is that the faculty and staff care about each student individually," said valedictorian Leah Dominguez. "It took us 13 years, countless tests and hundreds of essays to get here. That time and that effort have been worth it; the struggle is worth it."
Dominguez has been attending Hancock College since graduating early last December and plans to transfer to a four-year school in fall 2023. Ultimately, she hopes to earn her master's degree and become a speech pathologist, helping children with speaking disorders.
Class of 2022 salutatorian Jessica Rivera also spoke during the ceremony.
"Some might think being salutatorian means you came in second place, but if it's good enough for Peter Parker, then it's good enough for me," Rivera said. "We've all had to grow up fast, facing many dilemmas and so many changes. I hope saying goodbye is hard, because an easy goodbye isn't worth saying."
In her time at Orcutt Academy, Rivera was captain of the varsity dance team and member of several clubs, including the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. In the fall, she will attend UC San Diego to study marine biology.
One Orcutt Academy tradition that continued this year was the flag exchange, where foreign-exchange students give a classmate a flag representing their home country, while receiving an American flag in return. This year's class included seven foreign-exchange students from France, Spain, Sweden, Italy and Germany.
The faculty also took time for a special recognition in honor of Noah Slocum, an Orcutt Academy student who died from cancer two years ago, at the age of 15, and would have graduated this year.
During his speech Principal Rhett Carter recalled the story of his cousin Ty Carter, an Army staff sergeant who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 after defending an outpost against terrible odds.
"Sometimes when things seem impossible, just remember that you can fight out of the impossible," he said. "Onward, Spartans. Congratulations."