Olivia Berman, senior at Dunn School, claims top prize in statewide speech contest

Olivia Berman, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, has been announced as the first-place winner in a statewide speech contest put on by the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Berman was the top finisher in this year’s Eleanor Stem Allen Memorial Speech Contest, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berman, one of three finalists at the state level of the competition, will receive a $1,500 cash award for her efforts. Her win was announced April 18.

Jackson Patten, of Stockton, finished second and claimed a $1,000 prize, while Carter Hill, of Foothills of El Dorado County, finished third and claimed $500. Honorable mentions went to Namita Shyam (fourth place, $250 award) and Gelasia Tiwana (fifth place, $150).

For this year’s competition, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote, high school students from throughout California were invited to present a speech on the topic: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”