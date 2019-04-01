Olive Grove Charter Schools, a nonprofit program with locations throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is seeking a court mandate to compel two local school districts to make $1 million in payments the nonprofit claims are being intentionally withheld.
Olive Grove filed the suits in March, alleging that the Lompoc Unified and Santa Ynez Valley Union school districts have violated orders from the State Board of Education by not transferring any funds between July 2018 and February 2019.
"Despite being fully cognizant of its statutorily mandated funding obligation, and having the ability to perform [their] duties under Education Code, [Lompoc Unified and Santa Ynez Valley Union school districts have] willfully failed and refused to transfer any of the required funding in lieu of property taxes to Olive Grove for fiscal year 2018-2019," the suits state. Without the funding, Olive Grove claims its "ability to operate will be materially and adversely impacted."
Under California's charter school laws, charter petitions are typically authorized by a local school district's board of education. Olive Grove's charter petition was denied by Lompoc Unified and Santa Ynez Valley Union in December 2017, and later unsuccessfully appealed to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.
If the petition is denied by local school districts, existing state law allows charter operators to appeal their authorization to the State Board of Education. On July 11, 2018, the state board approved Olive Grove's charter, overriding Lompoc Unified and Santa Ynez Valley Union's denial. As required under California Education Code, the two school districts were ordered to transfer funding to Olive Grove in lieu of property taxes.
According to the suits, Lompoc Unified is liable for $265,879 in payments to Olive Grove, and Santa Ynez Valley Union is required to pay $738,137. Payments are to be disbursed in regular installments by no later than the 15th of each month. As of February 2019, neither district has made one payment for the current school year.
Lompoc Unified spokesperson John Karbula did not respond to requests for comment by press time. In a previous interview, Santa Ynez Valley Union School District Superintendent Scott Cory said the annual payments to the charter program, which have been estimated as high as $1.2 million, could jeopardize the district's financial position for years to come.
"We’re paying for kids that potentially do not reside in our area," he said. "The potential for this to really eviscerate us financially is such a big deal."
Cory said the district is planning to petition the State Board to waive the payment requirements for up to two years, but a longer-term fix would have to come through the state legislature.
Several bills that could potentially increase local and state regulation of charter programs are currently progressing through the state legislature, including one that would allow local school districts to deny a charter petition if it would have a negative financial, academic or facilities impact on neighborhood schools.
A second bill, currently in committee, would prohibit charter operators from appealing a petition to the state board of education. If passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, state-authorized charters like Olive Grove would require local or county authorization to operate schools or resource centers after their current petition expires.