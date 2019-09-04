Sheriff Bill Brown receives a Puerto Vallarta police department hat from Officer Jorge Muro after a graduation ceremony from a dignitary protection training course at the Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, on Wednesday.
Aide' Rodriguez Villabos receives her certificate from (left to right) Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Juan Camarena, Sheriff Bill Brown and Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani during a graduation ceremony from a dignitary protection training course at the Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and officials from Mexico applaud during a graduation ceremony from a dignitary protection training course at the Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown had a wonderful time on his first visit to the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta, he told about two dozen law enforcement officers and officials from Mexico on Wednesday, but noted that his short stay was very nearly followed by a shocking tragedy.
Brown recounted the story to the group at Hancock College’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, where they gathered for a graduation event in which 20 officers from local and state law enforcement agencies in Mexico were presented with certificates noting their completion of a 10-day dignitary protection training course.
Brown, the main speaker at the event, said he fondly remembered meeting Puerto Vallarta’s police commissioner, or comisario, during his brief stop in the beach town while vacationing on a cruise ship, but then learned a few days later that an assassination attempt had been made on the comisario’s life.
“The tactics that were used by his bodyguard and driver at the time were textbook … in terms of evading two — not one, but two — grenades,” Brown said, noting that a gun battle followed the vehicle pursuit.
“By good fortune, the comisario and his two bodyguards were able to escape without serious injury,” he added.
Preparing for incidents like that one was the main theme for the course, which was the first of its kind at the Hancock Public Safety Training Complex.
The course, which began Aug. 26, was organized and run by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The topics covered in the course, designed for officers working security details for public officials, included how to recognize and assess threats and how to deal with those threats, including marksmanship and combat shooting training.
“It’s especially important, I think, as people change assignments and as people move into positions where they are guarding dignitaries, that you receive the best training to be able to protect not only the person you are responsible for protecting, but also protecting yourselves and reducing any external threat that can impact civilians,” Brown told the graduating class.
Among the officials who joined Brown at the ceremony were Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Juan Camarena, who was the lead instructor for the course, and a representative from the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard.
The training was a result of a Sister Cities program partnership between the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Vallarta, which is a sister city of Santa Barbara.
Camarena, who doubled as emcee and English-Spanish translator for the event, noted that it was particularly timely due to last year’s elections in Mexico.
“With the change of [political] administration you get a lot of movement, so we want to make sure that if politicians or dignitaries are going to be doing their job we want to make sure that the people who protect them receive some type of training,” said Camarena, who has experience working such details locally and as a member of the Sheriff’s SWAT unit.
Before the ceremony’s conclusion, representatives of Puerto Vallarta presented Brown, Camarena and Hancock College with small gifts of appreciation.
Brown apologized for not being able to be involved socially with the visiting officials over the past few days due to Monday’s Conception boat fire that resulted in at least 33 fatalities — Brown described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” — but he said he was hopeful he would be able to spend some time with them before they head back to Mexico this weekend.
“Thank you for participating,” he said to conclude his remarks. “We were honored to have you. I ask that you travel safely home and that you yourselves stay safe and keep those that you protect safe.”
He ended by waving off Camarena’s translation services.
“Vaya con dios,” he told the gathering in Spanish, meaning "go with God."
Willis Jacobsoncovers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
