Marine life that dwells in the tide pools of the Central Coast delighted and enlightened children — and adults — Saturday in Santa Maria, where they could actually handle some of the creatures they might have seen in photographs but not in real life.

Central Coast Aquarium brought Tidepools on Tour from its Avila Beach home to the Santa Maria Public Library for its second visit this summer.

The aquarium's mobile tanks were filled with creatures that inhabit the tide pools and beach areas along the Central Coast that visitors could handle and marvel at up-close in the Altrusa Theater of the Children’s Services section of the library.

