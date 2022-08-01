A sea anemone, its tentacles withdrawn for protection, was among the various sea creatures available for children and adults to touch during Central Coast Aquarium's Tidepools on Tour program Saturday afternoon at the Santa Maria Public Library.
A sea anemone, its tentacles withdrawn for protection, was among the various sea creatures available for children and adults to touch during Central Coast Aquarium's Tidepools on Tour program Saturday afternoon at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Marine life that dwells in the tide pools of the Central Coast delighted and enlightened children — and adults — Saturday in Santa Maria, where they could actually handle some of the creatures they might have seen in photographs but not in real life.
Central Coast Aquarium brought Tidepools on Tour from its Avila Beach home to the Santa Maria Public Library for its second visit this summer.
The aquarium's mobile tanks were filled with creatures that inhabit the tide pools and beach areas along the Central Coast that visitors could handle and marvel at up-close in the Altrusa Theater of the Children’s Services section of the library.
Aquarium representatives were on hand to explain what life is like for such critters as hermit crabs, sea stars, decorator crabs, sea cucumbers, gumboot chitons, sea urchins, keyhole limpets, sea anemones, mussels, sea snails, scallops and algae that are often included in the tanks.
Tidepools on Tour is one of five programs Central Coast Aquarium offers schools, and the tank’s visit was just one of a variety of programs Santa Maria Public Library offers for children and adults.