Buellton Union School District officials break ground on construction of a pre-kindergarten classroom wing at Oak Valley Elementary School during a ceremony held Friday morning. From left, Buellton Union board members Allison Jordan, Clerk Jessie Skidmore, Elaine Alvarado, and board president Christy Nordgren, are joined by district Superintendent Randal Haggard and school board member Ryan Sullivan.
Oak Valley Elementary kindergarten students and administrators gather with Buellton Union School District board members Friday morning to kick off a six-month project to construct a two-classroom building wing for Oak Valley's youngest learners.
Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton officially broke ground on a new classroom wing for its pre-kindergarten students with a ground-breaking ceremony held on campus Friday morning.
In addition to a two-classroom building designed to accommodate the school's youngest learners, a shared student restroom and workroom/storage facility are planned for construction.
In July 2022, Buellton Union School District announced expansion of its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that requires school districts across California to offer educational options to 4-year-olds over the next four years.
Well ahead of that deadline, Oak Valley Elementary this academic year pushed back the age cutoff date and began accepting students who turn 5 before March 2.
The rollback in age acceptance — a three month difference compared to the previous Dec. 2 cutoff date — was expected to double the campus's class size of 4-year-olds, from 15 to 30 students, according to earlier reports from school officials.
Due to the anticipated influx of students, the district announced in July 2022 that construction of a new classroom wing was expected to get underway.
In the meantime, the school's youngest students are being taught in one of two existing campus classrooms, one of which was adapted to accommodate the expanded class size prior to the start of the new school year.
Ahead of the Friday groundbreaking ceremony, district Superintendent Randal Haggard said the project represents a milestone to be celebrated for Oak Valley Elementary, and credited the community for their continued support.
"These new classrooms will have a lasting positive impact on our students and we look forward to the construction ahead," Haggard said.
In November, local voters approved Measure R2022, an $8.8 million school improvement general obligation bond measure to modernize and renovate the district's two aging schools that together educate over 550 students.
The bond will partially fund Oak Valley's expansion project, which is anticipated to be complete in June, Haggard said.
