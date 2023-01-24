BUSD Board & Supt Groundbreaking 4.jpeg

Buellton Union School District officials break ground on construction of a pre-kindergarten classroom wing at Oak Valley Elementary School during a ceremony held Friday morning. From left, Buellton Union board members Allison Jordan, Clerk Jessie Skidmore, Elaine Alvarado, and board president Christy Nordgren, are joined by district Superintendent Randal Haggard and school board member Ryan Sullivan.

Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton officially broke ground on a new classroom wing for its pre-kindergarten students with a ground-breaking ceremony held on campus Friday morning.

In addition to a two-classroom building designed to accommodate the school's youngest learners, a shared student restroom and workroom/storage facility are planned for construction.

In July 2022, Buellton Union School District announced expansion of its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that requires school districts across California to offer educational options to 4-year-olds over the next four years.

Kinder Students, Groundbreaking 2.jpeg

Oak Valley Elementary kindergarten students and administrators gather with Buellton Union School District board members Friday morning to kick off a six-month project to construct a two-classroom building wing for Oak Valley's youngest learners.

