Amid the cheers and applause of families, friends and supporters, more than 50 St. Joseph High School seniors on Thursday announced their future colleges and universities at a special ceremony honoring the class of 2019.
Seated at tables designated with the name of each school, the students — now clad in shirts, hats and sweaters bearing new names and logos — signed certificates symbolizing their commitment to their future alma maters.
"Today, you are signing and becoming new members of universities, colleges and military forces around the country," counselor Angelica Meza told the soon-to-be graduates. "There will be no shield to guide your behavior. Opportunities, along with temptations, will become your own to handle."
"Your high school teachers and parents have encouraged you to live as Christians," added counselor Christy Reasner, "and have challenged you to embrace your academic opportunities, so when you leave St. Joseph High School, you feel prepared to face both educational and personal challenges with dignity and confidence."
Some are prepared to traverse the United States and will head to schools in Indiana, Oregon and Kansas.
Others plan to move up and down the Central Coast to Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and San Luis Obispo.
All are prepared to take the next step in their educational journey.
Graduation requirements at St. Joseph High School are fully aligned with the state's A-G requirements, the series of courses required for admission to one of California's public four-year colleges and universities, according to Principal Erinn Dougherty.
Although not every student plans to attend a four-year college, each of the school's 82 students who applied received an offer of admission.
"It's not an easy feat to graduate from St. Joseph High School," Dougherty said. "The students here work incredibly hard to meet all of the complex requirements necessary for admission to college. I couldn't be prouder of these students."
For students like Joseph Iliff, the right choice for college is only 5½ miles away.
Bound for Hancock College this fall, the aspiring veterinarian will take advantage of the Hancock Promise — the college's free first year of tuition for local graduates — before transferring to UC Davis.
"A lot of kids don't know what they're doing," he explained, "but for me, it's better to see what I want to do without paying the money, and then go from there."
Gehssa Grosope, who plans to study business at California Lutheran University, could hardly contain her excitement about her future school.
"I walked campus and loved it," she said. "It was just a feeling that I was meant to be there. I'm really excited to move forward in my life and make a change in the world."