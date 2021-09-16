Local school district trustees will be elected on a by-area basis rather than an at-large system beginning in 2022 as districts adopt a new election process to comply with state voting rights guidelines.
Municipalities and elected governing bodies throughout California, including the city of Santa Maria, have transitioned from at-large voting to district or area-based election systems in recent years to avoid potential litigation under the California Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting discrimination against a protected class of citizens in an at-large election process.
Between 2018 and 2019, the Orcutt Union, Guadalupe Union and Santa Maria Joint Union High school district boards all committed to adopting a by-area system following the 2020 census, and are now in the process of designing district maps through public hearings with the help of census consultants.
During the Santa Maria Joint Union district's first hearing on Tuesday, trustee Carol Karamitsos reminded the public that a by-area election does not mean that each trustee will only represents the area they are from.
"We want to make sure our public understands that when you become a board member, you’re elected from an area, but you really need to be committed to the entire community," Karamitsos said.
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria high school district board agreed to cease production of any new representations of its ship logo on business cards, mastheads, or other district supplies that have traditionally featured the image, and tasked Superintendent Antonio Garcia with creating a timeline and plan for the development of a new logo.
Data from the 2020 census has not yet been released in full due to delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to be available by late September, according to Daniel Phillips of National Demographics Corp.
Phillips is advising local school districts in their election map process along with Santa Maria officials as they update the city's existing district map.
According to Valerie Cantella, Santa Barbara County Education Office spokeswoman, no school districts in the county currently use a by-area election system besides the county Board of Education, which has used the model since the '60s.
"At this time, we don’t have a list of how the districts are proceeding as they are still working through the process of evaluating the census information," Cantella said. "The individual boards will make their decisions to facilitate any changes in advance of the 2022 election."
The Orcutt Union School District held its second districting hearing on Sept. 8, and is now in the process of creating draft maps to be presented to the public. Guadalupe Union held its first public hearing on Sept. 1.
Districts are required to hold two public hearings to gather input from community members, and then present draft map options to the public during two additional hearings before adopting a final map.
All three school districts are scheduled to adopt a final map in early 2022, to be used in their trustee elections later that year.
The seats of three Orcutt Union trustees — Melanie Waffle, Mark Stellar and Shaun Henderson — will be up for reelection in 2022 under the new district-based system. In the Santa Maria high school district, the trustee seats of Dominick Palera, Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos will also be up for election.
Guadalupe Union will have three seats up for election in 2022, currently held by Raul Rodriguez, Sheila Cepeda and Diana Arriola.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has not begun a process to transition out of their at-large election system, spokeswoman Maggie White said.