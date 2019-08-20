The Santa Maria Noontime Rotary club delivered 2,000 dictionaries to 16 Santa Maria Bonita School District third grade classrooms Tuesday. In the past, the Noontime Rotary donated dictionaries to the district's third grades, but the practice stopped in 2013. "The return of the Rotary Dictionary Project is a welcome benefit for the students of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District," said Maggie White, public information officer for the district.
Noontime Rotary gives 2,000 dictionaries to Santa Maria third graders
- Len Wood, Staff
- Updated
