Surrounded by two dozen friends and supporters, nonprofit community organizer and former Santa Maria student Abraham "Abe" Melendrez announced his candidacy Monday for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of education.
Returning to Santa Maria after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Melendrez, 29, said his experience as a Santa Maria public school student and work with local youth inspired him to seek a seat on the board.
"We need leadership that asks our students and parents how we can first serve them, that listens to teachers' and our community's concerns, and that works with district staff to provide services that help solve the problems our schools face every day," he said. "I want to do my part and create a district we can all be proud of."
Comprised of 16 elementary and four junior high schools, roughly 17,000 K-8 students attend Santa Maria-Bonita schools — the largest public school district in Santa Barbara County. Voters will decide who will fill the four-year seats currently held by incumbents Ricky Lara and Veda Flores, who face a re-election challenge from Melendrez and E-rate consultant Gary Michaels.
Running on a campaign that emphasizes improving student success, fiscal responsibility and increasing the number of resources available to students and parents, if elected Melendrez would like to "build bridges" with other local school districts, community agencies and government institutions.
"I know that my work does not end when the students graduate eighth grade," he said. "We must all be invested in continuing to support our students through high school and college, as well as [helping them] reach any vocational or professional goals they might have."
Jose Segura, president of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association, the union which represents more than 900 certificated district employees, spoke in support of Melendrez's candidacy.
According to Segura, the union chose to endorse Melendrez for his interest in not only helping students and their families but, also, his dedication to support the teachers who interact with students on a daily basis.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board member Diana Perez, who is currently seeking a second term on the high school district's board, said Melendrez's "new perspective, fresh set of eyes and new energy," make him an appealing candidate.
"I want to ask the city of Santa Maria to consider a new voice, a new leader, someone who is passionate for student success and wants to ensure that the students ... will be prepared to enter the high school to take college prep courses," she said.