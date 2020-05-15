No ceremony, but Lakeview students use graduation gowns anyway

No ceremony, but Lakeview students use graduation gowns anyway

Lakeview gowns

Lakeview Junior High School students Danielle Veukes, center, and Raquel Schmid, right, pose for pictures taken by Alice Veukes at Waller Park on Friday. They picked up their gowns at a drive-through on campus earlier for a ceremony that won't happen.

 Len Wood, Staff

After they received their gowns for a graduation that won't take place, Lakeview Junior High School students Danielle Veukes and Raquel Schmid posed for pictures at Waller Park on Friday.

The school handed out gowns earlier during a drive-through event, but because of school closures, a ceremony — even virtual — won't happen.

Officials plan to release a video for the Trojan class of 2020.

