No ceremony, but Lakeview students use graduation gowns anyway

After they received their gowns for a graduation that won't take place, Lakeview Junior High School students Danielle Veukes and Raquel Schmid posed for pictures at Waller Park on Friday.
The school handed out gowns earlier during a drive-through event, but because of school closures, a ceremony — even virtual — won't happen.
Officials plan to release a video for the Trojan class of 2020.
