Nipomo High Class of 2020 fields 7 valedictorians, allows graduates to walk across stage

The co-valedictorians, each earning a GPA of 4.4 or higher, were Eric Ahler, Elena Crist, Saige Gardner, Hunter Long, Vianie Merino, Dannon Sanders and Claire Wellenkamp.

Jacobs said 48 of the graduates are moving on to four-year colleges and universities, while 51 will attend Hancock College in Santa Maria and 28 will attend Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Six plan to attend a trade school, four will go straight into the workforce and eight are joining the military — four into the Army, three into the Navy and one into the Air Force, Jacobs said.

Twenty-five of the graduates were awarded scholarships totaling $80,000.

“The Class of 2020 is equipped for career, educated for college and empowered for community like no previous class,” NHS Principal John Denno said. “Their perseverance and sacrifice during this spring semester has influenced them in a manner that extends far beyond our school, into our community, region, state, nation and world.

“Our community has an unwavering belief in these graduates, knowing they will commit to making a difference and continue to grow individually while working cooperatively as citizens and neighbors,” Denno said. “We look forward to seeing where they take their Titan Pride.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.