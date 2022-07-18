Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Darren McDuffie took over leadership of the largest school district in Santa Barbara County earlier this month and is hoping to use his nearly 30 years of experience to empower and excite both students and teachers.
"In kindergarten, that's when students are the most curious, the most creative. They use their imagination, and they're excited about school," he said. "If you have a happy kid that's excited to come to school, the byproduct of that is going to be higher test scores; it's going be academic achievement; it's going to be students that are well-rounded individuals."
In his role, McDuffie will oversee more than 2,000 employees, serving 17,000 students across four junior high schools and 16 elementary schools. He is taking over for interim Superintendent Matt Beecher who held the position after Luke Ontiveros retired in December 2021.
The school board conducted a nationwide search involving more than 20 candidates over a four-month period before announcing McDuffie's hire on March 23.
He has spent his early days in Santa Maria getting to know the community.
"I've been meeting with folks. I've been meeting with staff. I've been out in the community," he said. "Really, it's about listening: listening to what's great about Santa Maria; listening to what their expectations of me are; what are some things I need to look to change or focus on."
McDuffie comes to Santa Maria from Rialto Unified School District, just west of San Bernardino, where he was the lead strategic agent for Strategics, Congruence and Social Justice. In the role for the 27,000-student district, he was in charge of long-term strategic planning, districtwide communications and social justice efforts, making sure that staff members from campus to campus were able to work together.
"I oversaw business, personnel and education services at Rialto. It really was about getting people to not work in silos, and it was really important for people to work in harmony together," he said. "It's all about them having a voice and feeling empowered within the educational community."
In more than 28 years as an educator, McDuffie has also worked as an assistant superintendent of human resources, executive director of personnel, principal and teacher in various school districts throughout Southern California, experiences he believes he can use to help Santa Maria.
"One of the things that I know I need to work on is communication and creating a congruent organization," he said. "Congruence is about being in harmony, to be able to create this team where communication is fluid and we are able to communicate with our families and all be on the same page."
While he is still working toward drafting his Year 1 goals and plans for the district, McDuffie said he believes the district is set up to face any challenge.
"The solutions are already here. They're in the people here. Part of why I'm here is to build those relationships to make everyone in this organization the best they can be," he said.
McDuffie was born and raised in Los Angeles, where he took a special interest in the performing arts and attended Hollywood High School. He still remembers the first teacher that ever inspired him.
"I felt like I was disconnected with the system and the school. Looking back I'd say I felt marginalized," he said. "That was until fifth grade, and I had this teacher, Mrs. Cotton ... it was the first time I felt valued and felt like I could do anything I wanted to."
Besides having a childhood crush on Mrs. Cotton, McDuffie can still vividly recall the day she influenced the rest of his life.
"She had the book 'Jaws 2' out on her desk, it was 1978," he said.
When he flippantly said he could never read a novel like that, her response still reverberates with him to this day.
"It felt like slow motion. At that point she knelt down to my eye level and said, 'Don't ever say that you can't do anything,' and she gave me the book."
McDuffie said that he believes that every child should have a teacher that impacts their lives like Mrs. Cotton impacted his, and he hopes to make that a reality in his new role.
"I believe that teachers are critical — some of the most critical — people in the life of a child," he said. "It's something as a superintendent I want to make sure they are supported and that they understand the power that they have in the lives of their students."
McDuffie and his wife, Kaishawn, who is now a nurse practitioner in the area, raised two daughters together — Ayanna, 24, and Kiya, 22.
"I'm just happy we didn't screw up. They're really good people and they treat everyone with kindness," he said. "I used to love when they would be out somewhere, and someone would come up and would say 'your daughters are so respectful and nice.'"