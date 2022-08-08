The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is looking at the possibility of adding a new high school, as projected enrollment continues to put classroom space at a premium.

The school board met Aug. 2 at the district headquarters, 2560 Skyway Drive, where members reviewed current enrollment trends.

Officials are projecting a generally flat enrollment, based on data, with a slight decrease in numbers expected by 2031. Pioneer Valley High School, for example, is projected to decline by nearly 500 students in that time.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

Recommended for you