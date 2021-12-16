After working for over a decade to secure funds to build a much-needed junior high school, Guadalupe Union School District leaders are facing a $11 million budget shortfall.
Superintendent Emilio Handall told the school board Wednesday that the outlook is not good but that he and district leaders would search for alternate solutions to fund the project.
The district is slated to receive around $13.7 million from the state in early 2022 after first entering the queue for funds in 2010. Combined with around $4.5 million from Proposition 51 bonds, the district expected to be able to meet the original anticipated cost of $18 million for the new school.
However, recent discussions with consultants revealed that due to skyrocketing materials costs and worker shortages during the pandemic, along with other rising costs since 2010, the project will cost closer to $29 million or $30 million.
"This is obviously heartbreaking to us. Coming to the district in 2018, this was a process I was excited to be a part of, and we had just gotten the bond passed," Handall said. "Unless we get some other support, there’s not a lot of likelihood that this new school will be built anytime soon."
Officials planned to host between 300 and 500 students in the new school, which would also include a gymnasium, to lessen the load of students on the district's two existing schools.
Around 550 students in grades 5 to 8 currently attend Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, and Mary Buren Elementary School has over 800 students enrolled, with a growing need for classrooms as transitional kindergarten programs expand.
"We’re already filling up, and we're not sure where we’re gonna find room for one more classroom for TK," Handall said. "That’s not an ideal setup … we want to move our junior high students to a junior high campus that’s more tailored to the needs, processes and protocols of a junior high school."
Once state funding arrived, the district had hoped to launch construction of the project within the next couple years.
The district has already purchased the land for the project, a parcel within the Pasadera Homes development on Ninos Drive, and the new school was planned to meet projected enrollment increases with the arrival of new families.
According to Handall, the district has been aware of a potential funding shortfall for the last couple years but sought solutions to get ahead of the problem. Once officials learned that original plans for a separate gymnasium building along with the main school would be too expensive, they redesigned the project to be one combined building.
Another construction company was brought on last year following the redesign for preconstruction work to provide new cost estimates, and the hard news came in about the continued shortfall, Handall said.
One possibility would be for the district to construct just the classrooms and gymnasium, and delay building any administrative offices until future funding could be secured. However, since this would deviate from the original plans submitted to the state for funding, district leaders will have to pursue further discussions with state officials.
In a worst-case scenario, the district would have to return the funds to the state after waiting a decade for the allocation, but officials are hoping to avoid this.
"My team and I are gonna continue to find a way to bridge the shortfall, but we also have to be realistic, plan for the worst and hope for the best," Handall said. "We want to be realistic in communicating the condition of the project, and hopefully folks will understand that it's not something we did internally, it's a function of the state funding systems."
Pursuing additional bonds for funding is also not an option right now, since the district has other bonds that remain to be sold.
Going forward, the district will have monthly updates regarding their search for new funds and the continued feasibility of the project, he said.